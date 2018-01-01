Accountability for people who work independently

Working on your own is amazing. All that delicious freedom and flexibility. But working for someone else has a huge productivity advantage: a boss.

Have you noticed that when you have someone supervising you, you always get work done, almost on autopilot? You never miss a client deadline, or a deadline at work. And yet, you constantly seem to miss your own.

So what do you do to create the same kind of pressure on yourself as you'd have at work?

If you don't have a boss, hire one.